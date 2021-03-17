Advertisement

West Fargo Public Schools announces vaccine updates and spring event decisions

West Fargo Public Schools
West Fargo Public Schools(KVLY)
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On April 1st, around 800 WFPS staff will be eligible to get their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The school district says all students will report to school as normal on that day. However, there will be no school on April 2nd and April 5th, due to Easter.

WFPS also announced that it plans on bringing back programs, activities, and events that had been put on pause earlier this year. Over the next two weeks, announcements on the following list of activities will be shared with the community:

  • Week of March 22: high school graduation ceremonies, use of non-staff volunteers in school, parents in buildings, field trips
  • Week of March 29: elementary after-school activities, book fairs, field days, and year-end celebrations

Communications regarding prom events started in late-January and are ongoing with high school families. All district families should expect summer school and summer camps to be held “normally,” with COVID safety protocols in place.

If you have a question on an event that is not covered in this section, please visit with your child’s principal.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Garrett McFadgen
Father says he just hopes his son walks again after freak farm accident in Valley City
Harrison mugshot
Teen victim says Becker County man sexually assaulted her for over six years
PETA calls for charges to be filed against NDSU and its worker, after law violated at meat laboratory
car crash
ND woman killed on I-94
Police chase near Thompson, N.D., reaches speeds of 120 mph

Latest News

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
134 new cases of COVID-19 reported in North Dakota, along with 1 new death
Minnesota Dept. of Health recommends visits, outings for long-term care residents
Sephora mockup
West Acres shares mockups of what new Sephora store will look like
Senators Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., and Richard Shelby, R-Ala., voted to acquit former President...
President Trump Approves COVID Vaccine, 1 Year Anniversary