West Fargo Public Schools announces vaccine updates and spring event decisions

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On April 1st, around 800 WFPS staff will be eligible to get their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The school district says all students will report to school as normal on that day. However, there will be no school on April 2nd and April 5th, due to Easter.

WFPS also announced that it plans on bringing back programs, activities, and events that had been put on pause earlier this year. Over the next two weeks, announcements on the following list of activities will be shared with the community:

Week of March 22: high school graduation ceremonies, use of non-staff volunteers in school, parents in buildings, field trips

Week of March 29: elementary after-school activities, book fairs, field days, and year-end celebrations

Communications regarding prom events started in late-January and are ongoing with high school families. All district families should expect summer school and summer camps to be held “normally,” with COVID safety protocols in place.

If you have a question on an event that is not covered in this section, please visit with your child’s principal.

