West Acres shares mockups of what new Sephora store will look like

Sephora mockup
Sephora mockup(West Acres Mall)
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A spokesperson with West Acres says they are excited to welcome the full-size Sephora to the mall.

Mockups of what the store will look like were shared Wednesday morning to the mall’s Facebook page.

Sephora will be taking over where Talbots used to be, near the food court. Sephora is set to open in the fall of 2021.

