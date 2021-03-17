West Acres shares mockups of what new Sephora store will look like

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A spokesperson with West Acres says they are excited to welcome the full-size Sephora to the mall.

Mockups of what the store will look like were shared Wednesday morning to the mall’s Facebook page.

Sephora will be taking over where Talbots used to be, near the food court. Sephora is set to open in the fall of 2021.

