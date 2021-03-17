Advertisement

Trump assures supporters that COVID-19 vaccination is safe

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump again urged people to be vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, saying he would recommend vaccination to “a lot of people that don’t want to get it, and a lot of those people voted for me.”

In an interview Tuesday night on Fox News, Trump acknowledged that people were free to decide for themselves whether they would be vaccinated against COVID-19.

“We have our freedoms and we have to live by that and I agree with that also. But it is a great vaccine. It is a safe vaccine and it is something that works,” he said.

Republican opposition to receiving the vaccine is strong. A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that 42% of Republicans say they probably or definitely will not get the shot, compared with 17% of Democrats — a 25-point split.

Trump has promoted vaccination before. When he appeared Feb. 28 at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference, he said, “Everybody, go get your shot.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Garrett McFadgen
Father says he just hopes his son walks again after freak farm accident in Valley City
Harrison mugshot
Teen victim says Becker County man sexually assaulted her for over six years
PETA calls for charges to be filed against NDSU and its worker, after law violated at meat laboratory
Police chase near Thompson, N.D., reaches speeds of 120 mph
Do you bank with Wells Fargo? You'll likely get your stimulus payment on Wednesday.
Stimulus payments won’t hit some bank accounts until Wednesday

Latest News

FILE - In this March 31, 2020 file photo, a leaning sign sits in front of the Kay Bailey...
Child border crossings surging, straining US facilities
Legend, 1, was shot during a hostage situation in Houston.
Baby severely injured in officer-involved shooting in Houston
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders...
Biden to mark St. Patrick’s Day, praise Good Friday accord
Eight are dead and a suspect is in custody following three Atlanta-area massage parlor shootings.
8 dead in Georgia massage parlor shootings; man captured