ND Woman Killed on I94

STARK COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A North Dakota woman is dead following a side-swipe crash on Interstate 94. The state highway patrol says it happened Tuesday night in Stark County, when the road was covered with rain, sleet and snow.

Troopers say as one vehicle was passing another, they collided and spun out. One of the drivers died when her car rolled in the ditch. The other car hit one ditch, crossed both lanes of traffic, and landed in the other ditch. There’s no word on any injuries to her.

The highway patrol is not yet releasing the names of the people involved.

