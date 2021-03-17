Missing woman

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Update: The mom of Lerissa Mills-Luethmers tells us Thursday night that the 28 year has been located.

A local mom is asking for help in finding her missing daughter. Rayelle Nelson contacted VNL about her daughter, who she says, was last seen on or about March 8th with Aaron Martinez, of Houston, Texas. Rayelle says her daughter, Lerissa Mills-Luethmers is 28 years old and has addiction problems. She is a ward of the state in Minnesota and her guardians are Presbyterian Family Foundation in Wilmar Minnesota. If anyone sees her or knows what happened to Lerissa, contact 218-329-8074.

