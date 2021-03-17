Minnesota lawmaker pitching idea of smart cameras on school buses

ST. PAUL, Minn. (Valley News Live) -A Minnesota lawmaker is pitching the idea of smart cameras on school buses to help keep kids safe.

He says too many drivers blow past buses, and it’s hard to track those drivers down.

Right now, If you’re caught in the act, there’s a $500 fine, but that doesn’t happen a lot.

A camera system would help find the drivers based on license plates and time of day.

The bill would also send part of the fine to the school district where the violation took place, to help pay for smart camera service subscriptions.

