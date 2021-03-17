Advertisement

Lawyers in Derek Chauvin case arguing over evidence from 2019 Floyd arrest

Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis officer, faces trial for the death of George Floyd in 2020.
Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis officer, faces trial for the death of George Floyd in 2020.(Source: Hennepin County Sheriff's Office via CNN)
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (Valley News Live) -Lawyers in the Derek Chauvin murder case are now arguing over whether to allow evidence from a 2019 arrest of George Floyd.

Chauvin’s attorney says the circumstances of the 2019 arrest are similar to Floyd’s arrest in 2020, that the jury should hear about them.

A prosecutor says the defense just wants to smear Floyd by hammering his drug use before the jury, and that the only thing relevant to Floyd’s death is how he was treated by officers.

The judge is expected to rule on the 2019 case evidence Thursday.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Garrett McFadgen
Father says he just hopes his son walks again after freak farm accident in Valley City
Harrison mugshot
Teen victim says Becker County man sexually assaulted her for over six years
PETA calls for charges to be filed against NDSU and its worker, after law violated at meat laboratory
Police chase near Thompson, N.D., reaches speeds of 120 mph
Do you bank with Wells Fargo? You'll likely get your stimulus payment on Wednesday.
Stimulus payments won’t hit some bank accounts until Wednesday

Latest News

Panel OKs bill to make it easier to change school districts
Minnesota lawmaker pitching idea of smart cameras on school buses
The sun shines on the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul, Wednesday, May 15, 2019. (Source:...
Minnesota senate GOP pitches budget with no tax increases
Weather - Valley Today - March 17
Weather - Valley Today - March 17
car crash
ND Woman Killed on I94