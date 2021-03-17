Lawyers in Derek Chauvin case arguing over evidence from 2019 Floyd arrest

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (Valley News Live) -Lawyers in the Derek Chauvin murder case are now arguing over whether to allow evidence from a 2019 arrest of George Floyd.

Chauvin’s attorney says the circumstances of the 2019 arrest are similar to Floyd’s arrest in 2020, that the jury should hear about them.

A prosecutor says the defense just wants to smear Floyd by hammering his drug use before the jury, and that the only thing relevant to Floyd’s death is how he was treated by officers.

The judge is expected to rule on the 2019 case evidence Thursday.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.