134 new cases of COVID-19 reported in North Dakota, along with 1 new death
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 134 new cases of COVID-19 is being reported by the North Dakota Department of Health on Wednesday, along with 1 more death.
In total, 1,459 deaths have been attributed to the disease. The daily positivity rate is at 3.56%. There are 711 total active cases in the state with 16 patients hospitalized.
You can view a full breakdown of the numbers by clicking here. You can also access the state’s vaccine locator by clicking here.
