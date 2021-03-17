Advertisement

134 new cases of COVID-19 reported in North Dakota, along with 1 new death

By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 134 new cases of COVID-19 is being reported by the North Dakota Department of Health on Wednesday, along with 1 more death.

In total, 1,459 deaths have been attributed to the disease. The daily positivity rate is at 3.56%. There are 711 total active cases in the state with 16 patients hospitalized.

You can view a full breakdown of the numbers by clicking here. You can also access the state’s vaccine locator by clicking here.

