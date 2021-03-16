West Fargo Fire Dept. burning old building

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Fire Department is burning a building at the old stockyards on Tuesday, March 16.

The Fire Dept. posted on Facebook saying all necessary permits are in place and their teams are watching the flames to make sure nothing gets out of control.

The West Fargo Stockyards closed at the end of 2020 and a developer is expected to rework the land.

The old stockyards are located at 851 Arena Rd, West Fargo--west of the Sheyenne River and between Main Ave. and 12th Ave. NW.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.