West Fargo Fire Dept. burning old building

The old West Fargo stockyards are being burned as the fire department watches to make sure it...
The old West Fargo stockyards are being burned as the fire department watches to make sure it doesn't get out of control.(West Fargo, ND Fire Dept.)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Fire Department is burning a building at the old stockyards on Tuesday, March 16.

The Fire Dept. posted on Facebook saying all necessary permits are in place and their teams are watching the flames to make sure nothing gets out of control.

The West Fargo Stockyards closed at the end of 2020 and a developer is expected to rework the land.

The old stockyards are located at 851 Arena Rd, West Fargo--west of the Sheyenne River and between Main Ave. and 12th Ave. NW.

