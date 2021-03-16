West Fargo Allowing Mask Strategy to Expire

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The mask strategy in West Fargo is coming to an end on Monday (3/22) after a 4-1 vote at the city commission meeting tonight. That’s months earlier than expected. City leaders are planning on switching the end date for the strategy to March 22, they say, to align with the city of Fargo. Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney has indicated that he will allow the city’s mandate to expire on that day.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.