Teen victim says Becker County man sexually assaulted her for over six years

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Becker County man is behind bars after a teen girl says she’s endured years of sexual abuse.

68-year-old Terry Harrison, of Frazee, Minn., is charged with two felony counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Documents say a report was made on March 8 to the Becker County Sheriff’s Office when a 13-year-old girl stated Harrison had been touching her since the age of 6 or 7.

Documents say the victim and her mother confronted Harrison on Feb. 23, which was recorded on a cell phone.

Documents say on the recording, Harrison stated this was the only bad thing he has done his entire life, and said he knows he did something terribly wrong.

In a forensic interview, the victim stated one time she was wearing ripped jeans and Harrison put his hand through the hole and began touching her private area. The victim also said Harrison would force his genitals into her mouth.

If convicted on both counts, Harrison faces up to 60 years in prison.

