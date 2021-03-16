Advertisement

Study: COVID-19 cases in US may have been substantially undercounted

By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A new study suggests that coronavirus infections in America may have been substantially undercounted last year.

The study was published Tuesday in the medical journal JAMA.

In the study, researchers tested healthy adults for coronavirus antibodies, and 6.6% of those tested were positive for antibodies despite never reporting symptoms.

The scientists extrapolated that data to estimate that 15.9 million “asymptomatic or undiagnosed” infections had occurred in the U.S. as of Sept. 30.

By contrast, Johns Hopkins University reports the total number of confirmed positive cases was just over 7.2 million at the end of September.

The researchers recommended more population-wide surveillance testing.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A roadway crash.
Man seriously hurt after falling asleep behind the wheel and rolling car
File image of money.
‘Get My Payment’ IRS tool active as first stimulus checks go out
Rani Howard (left) and Isiah Wise Spirit (right) are under arrest following a chase and crash...
Two Jailed After Chase, Crash in GF County
FILE - (AP Photo/Lisa Rathk, Filee)
8,000 gallons of milk spilled in North Dakota semi truck crash
City of West Fargo logo
West Fargo Allowing Mask Strategy to Expire

Latest News

FILE- In this May 27, 2004 file photo, Paul Tipps, left, and Neil Clark pose in their office in...
Lobbyist named in $60M Ohio bribery probe is found dead
The victims were returning home from a large livestock market in Banibangou, near Niger’s...
Gunmen kill at least 58 in attack on Niger market sellers
French bulldogs came in second only to Labrador retrievers — the leaders for 30 straight years...
Look out, Labs: French bulldogs now 2nd most popular US dog
FILE - In this June 9, 2020, file photo, election workers process mail-in ballots during a...
US: Despite threats, foreign hackers didn’t disrupt election
Peter Lee Jacquemart Palmer
Suspect involved in armed robbery used BB gun, turned himself him