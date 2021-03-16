Side-effects after COVID-19: What’s normal?

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Health officials say over 130,000 North Dakotans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, meanwhile over 720,000 are fully vaccinated in Minnesota.

However, some in the valley are still wondering whether or not it’s safe to get a shot.

Whether Johnson and Johnson, Pfizer or Moderna, both health experts and those who’ve been vaccinated in the Valley say the post-vaccine side-effects are all about the same.

“Normal soreness, stiffness of the arm,” Nicole Justice, who received the Moderna shots said. “I was very fatigued the first night after the vaccine for both of them.”

“That night I went to sleep and I felt really good and I woke up in the middle of the night and I was just really chilled and kind of body-achey,” Tina Reimers, who received the Johnson and Johnson dose said. “I would say by the second or third day, no side-effects.”

“During the night I had chills, headache, body aches,” Carly Ostenrude, who received Moderna said.

“And then again, you have people who have no side-effects. Some people even have very minimal soreness in their arm!” Kathy McKay, Clay County Public Health’s Administrator said.

Sanford Health experts say while you will usually experience symptoms within twelve to 48 hours after your vaccine, there are some who are having delayed side effects— Something McKay says isn’t common, but not impossible.

“It’s just that immune response that your body is just attaining after you receive this vaccine,” McKay said.

Both McKay and Sanford Health emphasize the covid vaccine, regardless of which one you get, does not give you covid. McKay says it’s difficult to say with certainty that your age, gender or if you’ve already had covid will play a factor into the severity of your potential side-effects.

Sanford says they have not seen an influx of patients with post-shot sickness, and added while it may seem like there’s more talk of bad side-effects, that’s not really the case.

“I think it’s more so top of mind that everyone is getting it at the same time and that’s why we’re hearing more so about the signs and symptoms that people are having,” Melodi Krank, Sanford Health’s Senior Nursing Director said.

However, others say even if it was the case, they say the benefits of being vaccinated against COVID-19 heavily outweigh a few days of mild discomfort.

“I would just rather save my life and save my husband’s life, save my mother’s life,” Reimers said.

“The side effects are short-lived, whereas you can be sick with covid for several days, weeks, long-term effects,” Ostenrude said.

“My anxiety decreased significantly even after the first dose. I just felt relief and I felt hope,” Justice said.

Experts say if you experience post-shot side-effects for more than a week to reach out to your doctor.

