Police chase near Thompson, N.D., reaches speeds of 120 mph

(WBKO)
By Rachel Tucker
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police arrested a woman who sped away from a traffic stop on I-29 on March 16th.

A North Dakota Highway Patrol trooper pulled over Madison Freeman for speeding at 10:48 a.m. near Thompson.

When the trooper began walking towards her car, she took off.

Freeman reached a top speed of 120 miles per hour as the trooper pursued her. She drove through the median and switched directions twice.

The NDHP had to set up a Pursuit Intervention Technique (PIT) to stop her.

Freeman was arrested after pulling off at the Mayville exit.

