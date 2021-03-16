Police chase near Thompson, N.D., reaches speeds of 120 mph
The NDHP had to set up a Pursuit Intervention Technique (PIT) to stop her.
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police arrested a woman who sped away from a traffic stop on I-29 on March 16th.
A North Dakota Highway Patrol trooper pulled over Madison Freeman for speeding at 10:48 a.m. near Thompson.
When the trooper began walking towards her car, she took off.
Freeman reached a top speed of 120 miles per hour as the trooper pursued her. She drove through the median and switched directions twice.
Freeman was arrested after pulling off at the Mayville exit.
