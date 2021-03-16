Advertisement

Police: 1 dead, 2 held in shooting at Boise State University

The university’s BroncoAlert messaging system warned the campus community that there had been a...
The university’s BroncoAlert messaging system warned the campus community that there had been a shooting in the vicinity of Jade Hall, which is a student housing building.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Police in Boise, Idaho say they’re holding two suspects in a fatal shooting near a Boise State University student housing complex.

Police tweeted that officers responded to a call about shots fired at around 11:30 Monday night.

They found a victim who was taken to a hospital and died.

Officers also searched the surrounding area and took two suspects into custody.

The university’s BroncoAlert messaging system warned the campus community that there had been a shooting in the vicinity of Jade Hall, which is a student housing building.

A second alert urged people to shelter in place. An all-clear message was sent less than an hour after the initial alert.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image of money.
‘Get My Payment’ IRS tool active as first stimulus checks go out
A roadway crash.
Man seriously hurt after falling asleep behind the wheel and rolling car
Rani Howard (left) and Isiah Wise Spirit (right) are under arrest following a chase and crash...
Two Jailed After Chase, Crash in GF County
FILE - (AP Photo/Lisa Rathk, Filee)
8,000 gallons of milk spilled in North Dakota semi truck crash
News - Police searching for Minot stabbing suspect
Police searching for Minot stabbing suspect

Latest News

Troopers responded to an accident in mid-afternoon and found a man and a woman trapped inside a...
Rescuers save 2 from pickup dangling over deep Idaho gorge
FILE - In this Monday, March 1, 2021 file photo, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas...
Homeland Security chief defends US handling of border surge
Dr. John Kline spends about 15 minutes a day at the window of his wife's nursing home.
Alabama couple reunited 1 year after pandemic ended nursing home visits
Dr. John Kline, shown here in this March 20, 2020 photo, spent about 15 minutes a day at the...
Alabama man visits wife 1 year after nursing homes ended visitations
Dr. John Kline, shown here in this March 20, 2020 photo, spent about 15 minutes a day at the...
Montgomery man visits wife 1 year after nursing homes ended visitations