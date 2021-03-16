Advertisement

New Treatment Options for Aggressive Blood Cancer - March 16

Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - New treatment options are now available for patients battling an aggressive form of blood cancer. It’s a much needed therapy that’s giving people a personalized approach to fighting Relapsed or Refractory Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma. Joining us to talk about it are Dr. Leo Gordon, a professor of medicine at the Division of Hematology and Oncology at Northwestern University and physician at the Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center, and Meghan Guiterrez with the Lymphoma Research Foundation.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image of money.
‘Get My Payment’ IRS tool active as first stimulus checks go out
A roadway crash.
Man seriously hurt after falling asleep behind the wheel and rolling car
Rani Howard (left) and Isiah Wise Spirit (right) are under arrest following a chase and crash...
Two Jailed After Chase, Crash in GF County
FILE - (AP Photo/Lisa Rathk, Filee)
8,000 gallons of milk spilled in North Dakota semi truck crash
City of West Fargo logo
West Fargo Allowing Mask Strategy to Expire

Latest News

The Good Feet Store - March 16
The Good Feet Store - March 16
Agronomy at UMC - March 16
University of Minnesota Crookston Agronomy Program - March 16
Tips for Paying Off Debt with Town & Country Credit Union
Town & Country Credit Union: Tips for Paying off Debt - March 16
AARP Tax Scams - March 15
AARP talks Tax Scams and ID Theft - March 16