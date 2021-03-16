Advertisement

Judge in Chauvin trial considering request for delay of proceedings

Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis officer, faces trial for the death of George Floyd in 2020.
Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis officer, faces trial for the death of George Floyd in 2020.(Source: Hennepin County Sheriff's Office via CNN)
By Ryan Underwood
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 7:04 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS M.N. (Valley News Live) -The judge in the Derek Chauvin trial is considering a defense request for delay, because of concern that news about a historic civil settlement with the George Floyd family could taint the jury pool.

Defense attorneys are also asking for another change of venue.

This comes after last week’s announcement by the city of Minneapolis of a 27-million-settlement for George Floyd’s family.

Chauvin’s attorney says he’s “gravely concerned” that the announcement makes it impossible for his client to get a fair trial.

The trial started last week with jury selection.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image of money.
‘Get My Payment’ IRS tool active as first stimulus checks go out
A roadway crash.
Man seriously hurt after falling asleep behind the wheel and rolling car
Rani Howard (left) and Isiah Wise Spirit (right) are under arrest following a chase and crash...
Two Jailed After Chase, Crash in GF County
FILE - (AP Photo/Lisa Rathk, Filee)
8,000 gallons of milk spilled in North Dakota semi truck crash
News - Police searching for Minot stabbing suspect
Police searching for Minot stabbing suspect

Latest News

Image: WHSV
Coon Rapids police shoot man in mental health crisis
News - 10:00PM News March 15 - Part 3
News - 10:00PM News March 15 - Part 3
News - 10:00PM News March 15 - Part 2
News - 10:00PM News March 15 - Part 2
Weather - 10:00PM Weather March 15
Weather - 10:00PM Weather March 15