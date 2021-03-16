Judge in Chauvin trial considering request for delay of proceedings

MINNEAPOLIS M.N. (Valley News Live) -The judge in the Derek Chauvin trial is considering a defense request for delay, because of concern that news about a historic civil settlement with the George Floyd family could taint the jury pool.

Defense attorneys are also asking for another change of venue.

This comes after last week’s announcement by the city of Minneapolis of a 27-million-settlement for George Floyd’s family.

Chauvin’s attorney says he’s “gravely concerned” that the announcement makes it impossible for his client to get a fair trial.

The trial started last week with jury selection.

