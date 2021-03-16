Father says he just hopes his son walks again after freak farm accident in Valley City

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Barnes Co. Sheriff’s Office says just before 2:00 Sunday afternoon, a man was seriously injured in a farm related accident in rural Barnes County.

Deputies say the accident happened near a farmstead in the 2500 block of 113th Ave SE in Valley City. On Tuesday, the father of 23-year-old Garrett McFadgen released in a statement that on Sunday, March 14th, Garrett was working on the family farm and ranch North West of Valley City, preparing to unload portable livestock corral panels from a flatbed trailer. McFadgen says the load flipped and knocked Garrett off of the trailer deck, onto the ground. The panels fell directly on top of his mid-section. The Sheriff’s Office says Garrett was able to free himself, but was left with serious injuries.

Garrett was life-flighted to Sanford Medical Center in Fargo and McFadgen says his son is being treated for severe injuries including a broken back, fractured vertebra in his neck, broken ribs and several other injuries.

Garrett’s father says that although his son is in bad shape and will have extensive surgery in the coming days, that he is just thankful he is alive and prays to see him walk again.

A fund for Garrett McFadgen has been set up at Bank Forward in Valley City.

