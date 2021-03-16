Fargo Salvation Army Re-opening on March 18

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Salvation Army in Fargo is set to re-open its doors to the public on Thursday, one year after having to change operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting on March 18, the Salvation Army will be serving breakfast from 8:00-9:00 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. They will also serve dinner from 5:00-6:00 p.m. on Sunday evenings.

For the last year, they’ve been offering meals and services from a window instead of face-to-face.

“We are very excited about getting back to some sense of normalcy and being able to provide a space for people to come to find relief from the elements, rest for their bodies, encouragement and care for weary hearts, and assistance for anything going on in their lives,” said Major Jerry O’Neil.

If you are interested in volunteering with the Salvation Army, you can contact Kristi Simmons at 701-936-4214. More information can also be found on their website.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.