Crime stats in West Fargo are down from 2019

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On Monday, the West Fargo Police Department released their 2020 Annual Report.

The report shows that although officers responded to an increase in calls for service, there was a 2% decrease in overall crime since 2019 and a 11% decrease in violent crimes since 2019. “It is unusual for a city with the exponential growth that West Fargo has seen to have overall crime rates decrease,” Police Chief Denis Otterness. “This is a testament to the continued partnership between the community and members of the police department.”

The department says to recognize the impact of the coronavirus throughout the community, the department dedicates the 2020 annual report to first responders, health care workers and to the memory of the 443 officers nationwide who lost the fight against the coronavirus.

The department also honored and remember Grand Forks Police Officer Cody Holte, who was shot and killed in the line of duty in May of 2020.

Click here to view the full 2020 crime report.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.