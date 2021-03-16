Advertisement

Coon Rapids police shoot man in mental health crisis

Image: WHSV
Image: WHSV(WHSV)
By Ryan Underwood
Published: Mar. 16, 2021
COON RAPIDS, M.N. (Valley News Live) -A twin cities man is in the hospital, after being shot by police in Coon Rapids, during what family members say was a mental health crisis.

A relative called 911 yesterday afternoon after spotting the man with a handgun in his wristband, and fearing for people inside a home.

Officers found the man walking down the street with the gun in his hand.

They asked the man to drop it, but he refused, so they shot him with bean-bag rounds.

He then walked into a wooded area with officers following, trying to take him down.

They tried again, and still nothing, so they fired their guns.

The man is in stable condition.

