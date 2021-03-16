Advertisement

Clean-up week coming back to Moorhead

(KVLY)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, MINN. (Valley News Live) - People in Moorhead will be able to do some spring cleaning and dump larger items right on their curb during Clean-Up Week 2021.

The city postponed Clean-Up Week in 2020 due to the pandemic, but this year it’s back with some changes.

Instead of all households having their excess waste picked up in the same week, the city is splitting it up between two weeks. Households on recycling schedule A will have items picked up May 3-7. Households on recycling schedule B will have items picked up from May 10-14.

The city is also reminding residents that they do not accept electronics, demo/construction material and vehicles. Tires (without rims) can be dropped off at the Public Works Facility for free during the Clean-Up Week days. The waste facility is at 700 15th Ave. N.

If you have any questions regarding Clean-Up Week, you can contact the Moorhead Public Works Department at 218-299-5422 or you can find their website right here.

