Advertisement

Classic rock band STYX coming to Red River Valley Fair

Musicians James "J.Y." Young, left, Tommy Shaw, Chuck Panozzo and Ricky Phillips of the band...
Musicians James "J.Y." Young, left, Tommy Shaw, Chuck Panozzo and Ricky Phillips of the band Styx, perform at Eric Clapton's Crossroads Guitar Festival artist party at The Hard Rock Cafe New York on Thursday April 11, 2013 in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision for Hard Rock International/AP Images)(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Good news for classic rock fans! STYX is coming to the Red River Valley Fair this summer.

The rockers will take the main stage on Sunday, July 11th.

Founded in Chicago in 1972, STYX has the unique distinction of being the first band in rock history to have four consecutive certified multimillion-selling albums in a row: 1977′s The Grand Illusion, 1978′s Pieces of Eight, 1979′s Cornerstone, and 1981′s Paradise Theatre.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 26 at 9 AM. 

The 2021 Red River Valley Fair will be July 9th-18th at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds in West Fargo.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image of money.
‘Get My Payment’ IRS tool active as first stimulus checks go out
A roadway crash.
Man seriously hurt after falling asleep behind the wheel and rolling car
Rani Howard (left) and Isiah Wise Spirit (right) are under arrest following a chase and crash...
Two Jailed After Chase, Crash in GF County
FILE - (AP Photo/Lisa Rathk, Filee)
8,000 gallons of milk spilled in North Dakota semi truck crash
News - Police searching for Minot stabbing suspect
Police searching for Minot stabbing suspect

Latest News

Clean-up week coming back to Moorhead
Police Generic
Crime stats in West Fargo are down from 2019
Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis officer, faces trial for the death of George Floyd in 2020.
Judge in Chauvin trial considering request for delay of proceedings
Top morning headlines for March 16th, 2021.
Valley Today KVLY - March 16th morning headlines