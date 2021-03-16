Classic rock band STYX coming to Red River Valley Fair

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Good news for classic rock fans! STYX is coming to the Red River Valley Fair this summer.

The rockers will take the main stage on Sunday, July 11th.

Founded in Chicago in 1972, STYX has the unique distinction of being the first band in rock history to have four consecutive certified multimillion-selling albums in a row: 1977′s The Grand Illusion, 1978′s Pieces of Eight, 1979′s Cornerstone, and 1981′s Paradise Theatre.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 26 at 9 AM.

The 2021 Red River Valley Fair will be July 9th-18th at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds in West Fargo.

