Advertisement

Cass County Sheriff’s Deputies to begin wearing body cameras

(KVLY)
By Rachel Tucker
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Cass County Sheriff’s Deputies will begin wearing body cameras this week.

Sheriff Jesse Jahner says deputies within the field service division are equipped and will begin utilizing body worn cameras.

The sheriff’s office contracted with Axon to purchase the equipment and train their staff.

“The body worn cameras will increase transparency and assist in the high accountability standards that we hold our deputies to as we continue to protect and serve our community.  The camera system will also assist in gathering and obtaining evidence needed to successfully prosecute criminal cases,” Jahner says. “I am very excited for the opportunities and safeguards this camera systems will provide our community and deputies.  The Cass County Sheriff’s Office will continue to be progressive in its’ implementation of new products to stay on the forefront of public safety.”

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image of money.
‘Get My Payment’ IRS tool active as first stimulus checks go out
A roadway crash.
Man seriously hurt after falling asleep behind the wheel and rolling car
Rani Howard (left) and Isiah Wise Spirit (right) are under arrest following a chase and crash...
Two Jailed After Chase, Crash in GF County
FILE - (AP Photo/Lisa Rathk, Filee)
8,000 gallons of milk spilled in North Dakota semi truck crash
News - Police searching for Minot stabbing suspect
Police searching for Minot stabbing suspect

Latest News

AARP Tax Scams - March 15
AARP: Protecting Yourself Against Tax Scams and ID Theft
Tips for Paying Off Debt with Town & Country Credit Union
Paying off Debt with Town & Country Credit Union
Top Talkers - March 16
Top Talkers - March 16
Spring Cleaning Advice with Home Helper Services, LLC
Tips to Make Spring Cleaning Easier