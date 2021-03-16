Cass County Sheriff’s Deputies to begin wearing body cameras

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Cass County Sheriff’s Deputies will begin wearing body cameras this week.

Sheriff Jesse Jahner says deputies within the field service division are equipped and will begin utilizing body worn cameras.

The sheriff’s office contracted with Axon to purchase the equipment and train their staff.

“The body worn cameras will increase transparency and assist in the high accountability standards that we hold our deputies to as we continue to protect and serve our community. The camera system will also assist in gathering and obtaining evidence needed to successfully prosecute criminal cases,” Jahner says. “I am very excited for the opportunities and safeguards this camera systems will provide our community and deputies. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office will continue to be progressive in its’ implementation of new products to stay on the forefront of public safety.”

