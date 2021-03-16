149 new Covid cases, 1 more death in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 149 new cases of COVID-19 and one more death has been reported in the state.

In total, 1,458 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

In Cass County alone, there are currently 52 new cases.

Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 4.59 percent.

There are now 656 active cases in North Dakota, with 15 patients hospitalized.

