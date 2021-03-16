Advertisement

149 new Covid cases, 1 more death in North Dakota

(KVLY)
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 149 new cases of COVID-19 and one more death has been reported in the state.

In total, 1,458 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

In Cass County alone, there are currently 52 new cases.

Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 4.59 percent.

There are now 656 active cases in North Dakota, with 15 patients hospitalized.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image of money.
‘Get My Payment’ IRS tool active as first stimulus checks go out
A roadway crash.
Man seriously hurt after falling asleep behind the wheel and rolling car
Rani Howard (left) and Isiah Wise Spirit (right) are under arrest following a chase and crash...
Two Jailed After Chase, Crash in GF County
FILE - (AP Photo/Lisa Rathk, Filee)
8,000 gallons of milk spilled in North Dakota semi truck crash
City of West Fargo logo
West Fargo Allowing Mask Strategy to Expire

Latest News

Harrison mugshot
Teen victim says Becker County man sexually assaulted her for over six years
Associated Press image
Resources are available to help North Dakotans transition to a new normal
The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 1,030 new cases of COVID-19. 17 deaths are also...
716 new Covid cases, 2 more deaths in Minnesota
The old West Fargo stockyards are being burned as the fire department watches to make sure it...
West Fargo Fire Dept. burning old building