Virtual Event: Take a Culinary Tour of Italy

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - You can learn how to create a three-course meal from the comfort of your own home. Jana Berndt and Chef Kyle Armitage talk about a virtual event happening that will fill your stomach and help the community.

The Culinary Tour of Italy is happening on Thursday, March 18 at 5:45 p.m. It’s just $50 to get a registration link and an ingredient list will be sent to you prior to the event. Click here to sign up.

