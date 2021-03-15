Advertisement

Virtual Event: Take a Culinary Tour of Italy

Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - You can learn how to create a three-course meal from the comfort of your own home. Jana Berndt and Chef Kyle Armitage talk about a virtual event happening that will fill your stomach and help the community.

The Culinary Tour of Italy is happening on Thursday, March 18 at 5:45 p.m. It’s just $50 to get a registration link and an ingredient list will be sent to you prior to the event. Click here to sign up.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene graphic
17-year-old arrested after Friday night shooting in Fargo
Rani Howard (left) and Isiah Wise Spirit (right) are under arrest following a chase and crash...
Two Jailed After Chase, Crash in GF County
Police Generic
Police: Man with gun forced woman to get into his vehicle
Early morning robbery leads to an assault on UND’s campus
Fargo woman asking for help in finding biological father

Latest News

Clay County Public Health is offering the COVID-19 vaccine to certain groups this week.
Clay County Public Health announces vaccine eligibility this week
FILE - (AP Photo/Lisa Rathk, Filee)
8,000 gallons of milk spilled in North Dakota semi truck crash
Western State Bank, Preparing to buy a home
Western State Bank: Preparing to Buy a Home
Rape and Abuse Crisis Center Green Dot Program
Rape and Abuse Crisis Center: Green Dot Program
Western State Bank, Preparing to buy a home
Western State Bank - Preparing to Buy a Home