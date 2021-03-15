Two Jailed After Chase, Crash in GF County

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) -- Two people are in jail and a police agency has some repairs ahead on one of its squad cars, after a chase in the northern valley.

Grand Forks officers got called around 10 Sunday night for a theft in progress at Walmart. A witness followed the suspect vehicle until police got there. They tried stopping the car, but the driver took off on Highway Two west of town.

Police say the driver tried running officers off the road, then made a U-turn and smashed into a marked patrol car. That disabled the suspect’s car, and officers arrested Rani Howard for reckless endangerment, driving under suspension and multiple warrants.

Isaiah Wise Spirit was busted for giving false information to police and drug related charges.

Both could also be facing theft charges.

No one was hurt in the crash.

