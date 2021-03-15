Students Win $15,000 for Montpelier School in STEM Contest

MONTPELIER, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Students in Montpelier, North Dakota, won $15,000 in technology and classroom supplies for a STEM project aimed at creating a safer hunting environment for both hunters and farmers.

Montpelier High School was named a semi-finalist in the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest - a program that encourages students to solve real-world issues using science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).

The students are addressing hunting safety by creating an app for farmers to identify land boundaries and permissions for hunters. The students are building their project now, with guidance from teacher Richard Wright.

If their project is selected as a national finalist in April, they will win a total of $65,000 and go on to pitch their project to a panel of judges. The national winner will earn a $130,000 grand prize.

