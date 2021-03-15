Rape and Abuse Crisis Center: Green Dot Program

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Rape and Abuse Crisis Center has a new community violence prevention program called Green Dot. Prevention and Education Supervisor Suzie Kramer-Brenna and Public Educator Tama Puher join us to talk about it.

To learn more about Green Dot, you can join a virtual session from 1:00-2:30 p.m. on March 25. For more information, contact greendot@raccfm.com

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.