Rape and Abuse Crisis Center: Green Dot Program

Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Rape and Abuse Crisis Center has a new community violence prevention program called Green Dot. Prevention and Education Supervisor Suzie Kramer-Brenna and Public Educator Tama Puher join us to talk about it.

To learn more about Green Dot, you can join a virtual session from 1:00-2:30 p.m. on March 25. For more information, contact greendot@raccfm.com

