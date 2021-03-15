Police searching for Minot stabbing suspect

MINOT, N.D. (Valley News Live) - : Police are looking for a man considered armed and dangerous, after a stabbing in Minot that prompted the lockdown of the hospital there.

Police are trying to find 39-year-old Jarreau Seaphus for attempted murder.

There’s no word on details of the incident or the condition of the victim.

Police say the suspect also has outstanding warrants unrelated to yesterday’s incident, including reckless endangerment, aggravated assault, and terrorizing.

Trinity hospital in Minot was under lockdown as of around 6p.m. Sunday, people are allowed to leave the hospital, but can’t enter.

The hospital follows lockdown protocols if they are treating the victim of a violent crime, a and suspect is not immediately taken into custody.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.