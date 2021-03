Meatless Monday: Walnut Taco Salad

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Nutrition Coach Ashley Sornsin shows us how to make a Walnut Taco Salad for our Meatless Monday Lunch

Walnut Taco Salad:

1 cup walnuts

1 tsp cumin

1/2 tsp garlic powder

1/2 tsp chili powder

1/2 Tbsp balsamic vinegar

1/2 Tbsp braggs aminos (coconut aminos)

Put ingredients in blender and pulse to make ‘meat’.

Serve on top of a bed of salad greens.

Add chopped tomatoes, avocado, peppers and salsa.

