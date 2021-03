BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Lieutenant Governor Brent Sanford reviews the last year under COVID restrictions. He discusses the stimulus package, ND energy, and the recent cyber-attack on a North Dakota school district that some are calling an ‘act of war.’

Lt. Gov Brent Sanford LIVE at 3:30 Lt. Gov Brent Sanford will join us LIVE at 3:30 to talk immigration, COVID and state politics. Submit your questions for Lt. Gov. Sanford and join the conversation. Posted by POVnow on Monday, March 15, 2021

