Few More Flurries Tuesday...

TONIGHT: A few flurries remain possible, mostly across the southern Valley/Lakes country. Temperatures cool into the 20s for most.

TUESDAY - FRIDAY: Clouds linger on Tuesday with a few more flurries possible across the Valley, and highs warm into the 30s and 40s both Tuesday and Wednesday. High pressure slides in with a bit more sunshine on Thursday, with highs warming into the 40s and 50s. Quiet conditions persist on Friday, with high temperatures expected to rise into the 50s.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: It’s looking like we may be in for another mild weekend treat! Highs on Saturday warm into the 50s and 60s with sunny skies, but winds will be gusty. Sunday will be mild with 50s and 60s expected, though we are watching the chance for some rain showers.

MONDAY: Monday will still be on the mild side with highs in the 40s and 50s. There is another chance of showers for Monday as well.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

TUESDAY: Cloudy. A few flurries. Low: 29. High: 40.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Low: 30. High: 44.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 26. High: 49.

FRIDAY: Sunny. Low: 29. High: 53.

SATURDAY: Warm and windy. Sunny. Low: 35. High: 59.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Low: 42. High: 57.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Low: 30. High: 50.