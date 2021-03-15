Fargo business owner sets up free haircuts for first responders

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - As the COVID-19 pandemic begins to slow down, there are some wanting to show their thanks to the first responders. That brings Andrew Storkamp to center stage. The owner of the Moler Barber College is setting up free haircuts on St. Patrick’s Day for first responders while collecting donations to help a family that has been affected by COVID.

“I’m trying to find a way to give back to them because they’re so important to the community and do so much for us.” said Storkamp.

The downtown Fargo business owner said he wants to give back to a community that has helped him during the pandemic. He paired that initiative with his barber college to give that support back.

“Whatever I can give back, it just feels good to me,” said Storkamp. “It’s just a great place to live in and it means a lot that I can give back to this community I live in.”

Andrew Storkamp (middle) along with his wife Alba Storkamp (right) and their daughter Victoria Storkamp (left). (Aaron Walling/KVLY)

Storkamp is from Minneapolis, Minnesota who saw how the community is ‘tight knit’ and how it has been good to him. The family he is helping through the donations wants to remain anonymous, but it means a lot to Storkamp that he can still help them out.

“If I can just help that one person, maybe it’ll catch on and people will start helping other people.” said Storkamp.

The event is from 8:15 A.M. to 4:30 P.M. on Wednesday at their location downtown at 16 8th St. S.

