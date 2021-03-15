Advertisement

Facebook to label vaccine posts to combat COVID-19 misinformation

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Facebook is adding informational labels to posts about vaccines as it expands efforts to counter COVID-19-related misinformation flourishing on its platforms.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a blog post Monday that labels will contain “credible information” about the vaccines from the World Health Organization. They will be in English and five other languages, with more languages added in coming weeks.

“For example, we’re adding a label on posts that discuss the safety of COVID-19 vaccines that notes COVID-19 vaccines go through tests for safety and effectiveness before they’re approved,” Zuckerberg said.

The social network is also adding a tool to help get users vaccinated by connecting them to information about where and when they can get their shot.

Facebook and Instagram have been criticized for allowing anti-vaccination propaganda to spread and for being woefully slow in weeding out the misinformation, often with fact-checks, labels and other restrained measures.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene graphic
17-year-old arrested after Friday night shooting in Fargo
Police Generic
Police: Man with gun forced woman to get into his vehicle
Early morning robbery leads to an assault on UND’s campus
Fargo woman asking for help in finding biological father
Rani Howard (left) and Isiah Wise Spirit (right) are under arrest following a chase and crash...
Two Jailed After Chase, Crash in GF County

Latest News

George Floyd Square is shown on Feb. 8, 2021, in Minneapolis. Ten months after police officers...
7 picked, 7 to go for jury in ex-officer’s trial in Floyd death
Pope Francis delivered a message of hope during a recent trip to Iraq. The Vatican decreed...
Vatican excludes gay union blessing
News - Fargo business owner sets up free haircuts for first responders
News - Fargo business owner sets up free haircuts for first responders
News - Police searching for Minot stabbing suspect
Police searching for Minot stabbing suspect