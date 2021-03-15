Essentia Health reminding essential workers to get COVID vaccination

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Following guidelines from the North Dakota Department of Health, Essentia Health is reminding people in phase 1C that there are plenty of vaccine appointments available. This group includes essential workers and people of any age who are at an elevated risk for COVID-19.

With an increase in vaccine supply, appointments are readily available as more people are eligible to receive the shot. North Dakota is currently vaccinating those in phase 1C, which includes the following:

National Guard, not previously covered

Workers enabling access to human food (i.e., grocery workers)

Public safety answering points (911)

Manufacturing related to the development or supply of COVID-19 vaccine

Other health care/public health workers not included in phase 1A

Freestanding clinical laundries

Public transit, including bus, taxi, ride-share

Persons age 16-64 with one or more high-risk medical condition

Blood bank workers not previously vaccinated

Information technology

All other essential workers per Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)

Vaccination appointments are still available for those in phases 1A and 1B. Those groups include health care workers, long-term-care residents, first responders, childcare workers and more. Those wishing to sign up for a vaccine can self-schedule by using their MyChart account or by calling our toll-free number at (833) 494-0836.

In Minnesota, Essentia is vaccinating those who are 45 and older with one or more underlying medical condition, or 16 and older with two or more underlying medical conditions, as well as select essential workers. Click here for more information about Essentia’s vaccination plans.

