Advertisement

Essentia Health reminding essential workers to get COVID vaccination

(KVLY)
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Following guidelines from the North Dakota Department of Health, Essentia Health is reminding people in phase 1C that there are plenty of vaccine appointments available. This group includes essential workers and people of any age who are at an elevated risk for COVID-19.

With an increase in vaccine supply, appointments are readily available as more people are eligible to receive the shot. North Dakota is currently vaccinating those in phase 1C, which includes the following:

  • National Guard, not previously covered
  • Workers enabling access to human food (i.e., grocery workers)
  • Public safety answering points (911)
  • Manufacturing related to the development or supply of COVID-19 vaccine
  • Other health care/public health workers not included in phase 1A
  • Freestanding clinical laundries
  • Public transit, including bus, taxi, ride-share
  • Persons age 16-64 with one or more high-risk medical condition
  • Blood bank workers not previously vaccinated
  • Information technology
  • All other essential workers per Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)

Vaccination appointments are still available for those in phases 1A and 1B. Those groups include health care workers, long-term-care residents, first responders, childcare workers and more. Those wishing to sign up for a vaccine can self-schedule by using their MyChart account or by calling our toll-free number at (833) 494-0836.

In Minnesota, Essentia is vaccinating those who are 45 and older with one or more underlying medical condition, or 16 and older with two or more underlying medical conditions, as well as select essential workers. Click here for more information about Essentia’s vaccination plans.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rani Howard (left) and Isiah Wise Spirit (right) are under arrest following a chase and crash...
Two Jailed After Chase, Crash in GF County
Crime scene graphic
17-year-old arrested after Friday night shooting in Fargo
Police Generic
Police: Man with gun forced woman to get into his vehicle
Police lights
Early morning robbery leads to an assault on UND’s campus
File image of money.
‘Get My Payment’ IRS tool active as first stimulus checks go out

Latest News

A roadway crash.
Man seriously hurt after falling asleep behind the wheel and rolling car
News - 4:00PM News March 15 - Part 1
News - 4:00PM News March 15 - Part 1
News - 4:00PM News March 15 - Part 2
News - 4:00PM News March 15 - Part 2
News - 4:00PM News March 15 - Part 4
News - 4:00PM News March 15 - Part 4
News - 4:00PM News March 15 - Part 3
News - 4:00PM News March 15 - Part 3