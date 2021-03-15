Clay County Public Health announces vaccine eligibility this week

CLAY COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Clay County Public Health is offering the COVID-19 vaccine to certain groups this week.

Phase 1b Tier 2: Rare conditions or disabilities

Phase 1b Tier 3

People age 45-64 with one or more underlying medical conditions listed below

People 18-44 years with two or more underlying medical conditions listed below

People age 50 years and older in multi-generational housing

Underlying Medical Conditions for Phase 1b Tier 3

Active cancer

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

Down Syndrome

Heart conditions (heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathies)

Immunocompromised (organ transplant, HIV, bone marrow, chronic steroids for more than 30 days immunodeficiency disease, or taking immunosuppressive medications)

Obesity - body mass index (BMI) greater than 30 kg/m2

Pregnancy

Sickle cell disease

Type 1 or 2 diabetes

The vaccine is still available to those ages 65 and older. You can sign up by clicking here or by calling 218-299-7204.

