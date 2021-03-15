Advertisement

Clay County Public Health announces vaccine eligibility this week

Area pubic health officials say some people not currently eligible are hanging out at vaccine...
Clay County Public Health is offering the COVID-19 vaccine to certain groups this week.(None)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CLAY COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Clay County Public Health is offering the COVID-19 vaccine to certain groups this week.

Phase 1b Tier 2: Rare conditions or disabilities

Phase 1b Tier 3

  • People age 45-64 with one or more underlying medical conditions listed below
  • People 18-44 years with two or more underlying medical conditions listed below
  • People age 50 years and older in multi-generational housing

Underlying Medical Conditions for Phase 1b Tier 3

  • Active cancer
  • Chronic kidney disease
  • COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)
  • Down Syndrome
  • Heart conditions (heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathies)
  • Immunocompromised (organ transplant, HIV, bone marrow, chronic steroids for more than 30 days immunodeficiency disease, or taking immunosuppressive medications)
  • Obesity - body mass index (BMI) greater than 30 kg/m2
  • Pregnancy
  • Sickle cell disease
  • Type 1 or 2 diabetes

The vaccine is still available to those ages 65 and older. You can sign up by clicking here or by calling 218-299-7204.

