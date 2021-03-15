Clay County Public Health announces vaccine eligibility this week
CLAY COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Clay County Public Health is offering the COVID-19 vaccine to certain groups this week.
Phase 1b Tier 2: Rare conditions or disabilities
Phase 1b Tier 3
- People age 45-64 with one or more underlying medical conditions listed below
- People 18-44 years with two or more underlying medical conditions listed below
- People age 50 years and older in multi-generational housing
Underlying Medical Conditions for Phase 1b Tier 3
- Active cancer
- Chronic kidney disease
- COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)
- Down Syndrome
- Heart conditions (heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathies)
- Immunocompromised (organ transplant, HIV, bone marrow, chronic steroids for more than 30 days immunodeficiency disease, or taking immunosuppressive medications)
- Obesity - body mass index (BMI) greater than 30 kg/m2
- Pregnancy
- Sickle cell disease
- Type 1 or 2 diabetes
The vaccine is still available to those ages 65 and older. You can sign up by clicking here or by calling 218-299-7204.
