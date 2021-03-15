8,000 gallons of milk spilled in North Dakota semi truck crash

WING, N.D. (AP) — Authorities say a semi-trailer hauling milk crashed in central North Dakota over the weekend and spilled nearly 8,000 gallons of milk.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the truck went in the ditch about 4 miles south of Wing about 10 a.m. Sunday. The cab overturned and came to rest on its wheels while the trailer came to rest on its side.

The semi driver, Orlando Nieves, 38, of Granville, was taken to a Bismarck hospital with serious injuries, the patrol said. Nieves was working for White Rock Express, of Towner.

Nearly all in the tanker spilled. No cleanup was required on the roadway.

