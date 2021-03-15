25 new Covid Cases, 2 more deaths in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 25 new cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths reported in the state.

In total, 1,457 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

In Cass County alone, there are currently 13 new cases.

Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 4.86 percent.

There are now 619 active cases in North Dakota, with 15 patients hospitalized.

