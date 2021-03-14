Some May See Flurries Overnight

MONDAY: There is a chance the southern Valley, mainly through extreme SE ND may see some very light snow/mixed showers Monday, but impacts look minimal with less than 1/2″ expected for most. Highs Monday only warm into the 30s.

TUESDAY - FRIDAY: Clouds linger on Tuesday with a few more flurries possible across the Valley, and highs warm into the 30s and 40s both Tuesday and Wednesday. A bit more sunshine returns Thursday with warming into the 40s and 50s. Quiet conditions persist on Friday, with high temperatures expected to rise into the 50s.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: It’s looking like we may be in for another mild weekend treat! Highs on Saturday warm into the 50s and 60s with sunny skies. Sunday will be mild with 50s and 60s expected, though we are watching the chance for some rain showers later in the day.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

MONDAY: More clouds than sun. Breezy. Slight chance of flurries/mixed showers, mainly south. Low: 25. High: 38.

TUESDAY: Cloudy. A few flurries. Low: 29. High: 40.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Low: 30. High: 44.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 26. High: 49.

FRIDAY: Sunny. Low: 29. High: 53.

SATURDAY: Sunny. Low: 32. High: 59.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of showers. Low: 42. High: 57.