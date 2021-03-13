Three Bison Men Finish Top-10 in NCAA Shot Put, Led by Talley in 3rd

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (NDSU Athletics) - North Dakota State University had three men finish in the top 10 of the shot put at the NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships on Friday afternoon, with a pair earning first-team All-America honors.

Senior Alex Talley (West Fargo, N.D.) led the Bison trio, taking third place in the shot put with a mark of 65-01.50 (19.85m). His third-place finish makes him the second-highest Bison placewinner ever at the NCAA Division I Indoor Championships, trailing only Payton Otterdahl who won national titles in both throwing events in 2019.

NDSU sophomore Maxwell Otterdahl (Rosemount, Minn.) claimed eighth place, throwing 63-09.00 (19.43m) to earn the final first-team All-America spot. He was the highest-placing sophomore in the meet.

Bison junior Kristoffer Thomsen (Aarhus, Denmark) placed 10th with a throw of 62-10.75 (19.17m). He missed ninth place by only one centimeter, which would have advanced him to the finals and earned three more attempts.

The NDSU men have now claimed 13 All-America honors in indoor track & field at the Division I level.

Talley, Otterdahl and Thomsen entered the meet ranked 5th, 12th and 15th, respectively, in the shot put, and all three outperformed those rankings on Friday.

Talley was the only man in the nation this season to qualify for the NCAA Championships in both the weight throw and shot put. He placed sixth in the weight throw Thursday night.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.