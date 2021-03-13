Advertisement

Sign up to get notified of COVID vaccine shots with Clay County Public Health

At least 1/4 of Kentucky adults have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine,
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 9:11 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Individuals can sign up now on the COVID-19 Sign-up Form to receive notification when a COVID-19 vaccine is available through Clay County Public Health.

Please visit the Clay County Public Health website to sign up.

Once you sign up, look for an e-mail notification from “Vaccination Clinics” to register for a COVID-19 vaccine clinic when vaccine is available.

For questions, please call 218-299-7204.

Clay County Public Health website: https://claycountymn.gov/462/Public-Health

