Sign up to get notified of COVID vaccine shots with Clay County Public Health

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Individuals can sign up now on the COVID-19 Sign-up Form to receive notification when a COVID-19 vaccine is available through Clay County Public Health.

Please visit the Clay County Public Health website to sign up.

Once you sign up, look for an e-mail notification from “Vaccination Clinics” to register for a COVID-19 vaccine clinic when vaccine is available.

For questions, please call 218-299-7204.

Clay County Public Health website: https://claycountymn.gov/462/Public-Health

