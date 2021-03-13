Police: Man with gun forced woman to get into his vehicle

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police say around 7:30 Friday night, they responded to a disturbance call in the area of 7th St. N. and 1st Ave. A male witness told police he intervened in a disturbance between a man and a woman.

Police say after the witness intervened, the male suspect left on foot, but came back to the area driving a dark sedan. Police also say the man held a handgun and ordered the woman to get inside the vehicle, in which she did.

The suspect is described as a 30-year-old Hispanic male, 5′9″ and was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt. The female is described as white, 30-year-old, wearing a baggy jacket, a hat and carrying a handbag.

Fargo Police ask for anyone that has any further information regarding this incident, to either call 911 or the non-emergent line at 701-235-4493.

