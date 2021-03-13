Advertisement

Omaha Pulls Out Five-Set Victory over Bison

The Bison Celebrate a block from Kelley Johnson
(KVLY)
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 10:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) - Omaha’s Sadie Limback racked up 25 kills with a .533 attack percentage to lead the Mavericks to a five-set victory over the North Dakota State volleyball team on Friday night inside the Bentson Bunker Fieldhouse. Set scores were 25-21, 18-25, 17-25, 25-21 and 15-12 in favor of Omaha.

The Bison fell to 8-5 overall and 6-5 in Summit League play, while Omaha improved to 10-5 overall and 9-4 in the league.

NDSU was led by 17 kills and 16 digs from freshman outside hitter Ali Hinze. Freshman Taylor Quan recorded 18 digs, and senior Bella Lien had five blocks to lead the Bison.

Omaha hit .267 for the match, compared to .216 for NDSU.

The Bison trailed just 18-17 in the fourth set as they tried to close out the victory, but Omaha scored three straight to take control and win the fourth.

The fifth set was tied at 10-10 when the Mavericks registered three consecutive kills to go up 13-10. Omaha hit .474 in the fifth set.

The two schools will play again Saturday at 5 p.m.

