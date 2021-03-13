NDSU Bison Pro Day: Dillon Radunz

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota State football hosted its annual Pro Day Friday. Offensive lineman Dillon Radunz one of three Bison to participate this year.

Radunz is listed as a left tackle on the draft chart but he said he recognizes teams are looking at him for a variety of reasons.

“Definitely going to be a versatile guy and I think that’s what’s going to put me above a lot of other guys is they’re going to say lets draft this left tackle but ultimately if we’re unsure about a few positions, we can plug and play him wherever he needs to go,” Radunz said Friday after his Pro Day. “Right guard, right tackle, left tackle, left guard.”

