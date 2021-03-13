Advertisement

Moton Takes 5th in Shot Put at NCAA Indoor Championships

(KVLY)
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 9:18 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (NDSU Athletics) - North Dakota State junior Akealy Moton claimed a fifth-place finish in the shot put at the NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships on Friday afternoon, earning first-team All-America honors.

It was the third All-America honor of Moton’s career. She placed fifth in the shot put at the NCAA Outdoor Championships as a freshman in 2019, and garnered All-America again last season when the 2020 NCAA Indoor Championships were canceled. Moton also has an honorable mention All-America accolade to her name in the javelin.

The West Fargo product registered a best mark of 56-09.50 (17.31m) on Friday, finishing fifth among the best throwers in the country.

The NDSU women now have 18 indoor All-America honors in the Division I era, with Moton nearly matching Leslie Brost (pole vault, 4th place, 2012) and Erin Teschuk (3,000m, 4th place, 2016) as the highest indoor finishers in school history.

The NCAA Indoor Championships will conclude Saturday for the Bison women with Jennie Baragar-Petrash running the 3000m at 7 p.m. on ESPN3.

