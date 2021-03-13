MN bars, restaurants, event venues inching closer to normalcy

CLAY COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota businesses are breathing a sigh of relief tonight as Governor Tim Walz announced the state will be dialing back on its COVID-19 restrictions starting next week.

With a low amount of active cases in the state, especially in Clay County, today’s move is one Todd Carlson has been eagerly waiting for.

“Let people come out that want to come out. Let us open. So many people have been vaccinated now, so many people have had it. If people are comfortable, let’s just do that,” Carlson, owner of TAK Music Venue said.

Now at 50 percent capacity, Carlson’s Dilworth venue can now hold up to 250 people.

“The biggest thing it helps is booking for the fall. Now I at least know the new guidelines, because up until today I was saying, ‘Well, I’m currently at a 130,’” Carlson said.

The change means Carlson is able to sell over 100 more tickets to upcoming shows.

“Which is huge on a $20 ticket! That’s $2400 more to work with,” he said.

The frustration many Moorhead and Dilworth business owners still have: Why couldn’t the changes go into effect today? And why is the curfew still 11 p.m.?

“We’re able to open a little bit, and the perception is that’s good, and it is, but we’re far from out of the woods,” Carlson said.

And just down the road in Moorhead:

“I think our beer is good enough for the people to keep coming back!” John Kapla, co-owner of Swing Barrel Brewing said.

Kapla says while he’s excited for the change, their doors aren’t quite open yet for indoor seating, as he and his co-owner have decided to wait until late April when they’re both fully vaccinated. However, the brewery does have a patio customers can still enjoy, as well as pick up their off-sale.

“We’re trying to stay at that bar, if not a little above, just for the safety of the community,” Kapla said.

Both Kapla and Carlson say it’s hard to know when the next dial back could come, which can make it hard to plan in advance.

However, both say they’re hoping this really is the light at the end of the covid tunnel.

Gov. Walz also rolled back restrictions on large outdoor venues which goes into effective April 1. This means the Minnesota Twins will be able to host up to 10,000 fans for their home opener next month at Target Field.

