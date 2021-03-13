MDH: 1,191 new positive coronavirus cases in the state

Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 1,191 new cases of COVID-19 in the state Saturday, bringing the total active case count to 496,395.

They’re also reporting four new deaths linked to the illness, bringing the total to 6,741 since the start of the pandemic.

Patients no longer needing isolation: 481,167

Total cases hospitalized: 26,269

