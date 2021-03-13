Advertisement

MDH: 1,191 new positive coronavirus cases in the state

(Associated Press)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 1,191 new cases of COVID-19 in the state Saturday, bringing the total active case count to 496,395.

They’re also reporting four new deaths linked to the illness, bringing the total to 6,741 since the start of the pandemic.

Patients no longer needing isolation: 481,167

Total cases hospitalized: 26,269

Situation update for COVID-19 in MN

