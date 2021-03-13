Advertisement

Krispy Kreme reveals St. Patrick’s Day doughnuts

By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 2:07 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Krispy Kreme is going green for St. Patrick’s Day!

The doughnut company unveiled four new “luck-filled doughnuts” that are available through March 17.

The Lucky Unicorn, Lucky Leprechaun, Lucky Gold Coins and Lucky Sprinkles doughnuts can be enjoyed individually or in a Luck o’the Doughnut Dozen, which includes three of each doughnut.

On March 16 and March 17, you can enjoy the O’riginal Glazed Doughnut for free when you wear green to a Krispy Kreme location near you.

