Fargo woman asking for help in finding biological father

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Tonight a Fargo woman is searching for answers and closure.

Sara Roesler grew up in a tight-knit family of eight. Although she says she loves her family more than anything, something always felt a little off.

“I’ve always felt, well, not different from my siblings,” Roesler says. “But I always kind of looked different. People would ask questions.”

After 18 years, Roesler says her mom sat her down with news that would forever change her life. The dad she knew, was not her biological father.

“I told her, ‘I don’t need to know anything. I’m happy with my family,’” Roesler says.

As time moved forward, the urge to unlock the mysteries of her roots grew stronger. She turned to Ancestry D.N.A., started making phone calls and even posting on social media.

Through it all, she hasn’t been able to find her dad.

“What I know is his name is Mohammad Mohammed,” she says. “He wasn’t born in the United States, but he came here in the late ‘90′s or early 2000′s.”

She says he worked with her mom in Fargo and they think he’s still in the area.

“I know I’ll be fine without knowing,” she says. “In the back of my head, there are still a lot of questions.”

Questions Roesler says she hopes to someday find with the support of her family and the help of the community.

